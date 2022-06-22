WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues throughout the afternoon with plenty more humidity. Highs reach the upper 90s to about 100. Heat index values reach up to 105. A brief, isolated shower will be possible, though unlikely.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear into the night as well. Temperatures remain mild, dropping into the mid-70s again. A stray shower will be possible overnight as a weak cool front moves in.

THURSDAY: Despite a few isolated showers, sunshine will still dominate across much of the state. Temperatures may technically be a bit cooler, reaching the mid-90s. But with humidity enhanced along a stalled boundary, heat index values will likely remain in the 100 to 105 degree range.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Heat builds even more with continued humidity Friday. Temperatures creep into the upper 90s. Then Saturday, highs may reach 100 for the first time this year. Heat index values will be well above that, likely into the 105 to 115 degree range. A cold front arrives Sunday, perhaps bringing storms and some relief into early next week.