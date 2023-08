THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs near 92. Heat index values between 98 and 110. Temperatures will be slightly cooler north of I-40. A few isolated showers or storms are possible. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with perhaps a brief isolated shower or storm. Lows near 75. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few hit-or-miss showers and storms. Hot and humid otherwise. Highs near 96. Heat index values between 100 and 110. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.