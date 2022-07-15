TONIGHT: Tonight is the last night in the low 70s. It is only going to get hotter from here out, with low temps closer to 80°F next week. Temps stay in the 90s through 8pm, 80s through midnight and 70s overnight. Some of the higher clouds that built it today will clear tonight with light southerly wind.

SATURDAY: Higher humidity and temperatures are expected tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Afternoon high temps forecast close to 100°F with it feeling more like 105°F. Sunshine to start with some clouds building in later in the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: The best shot for rain, albeit by no means overwhelming, is Sunday night into Monday. Storms should be scattered, so less than ½” of rain is expected for anyone lucky enough to get a shower or storm. Next week is going to be extremely hot and uncomfortable with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s, feeling like 110°F+. Additional heat advisories and heat index warnings are likely.

