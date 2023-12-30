TONIGHT: With a southwest breeze temperatures won’t be as cold tonight as last night. Many Arkansas will drop below freezing with mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will get even warm for the last day of 2023. I’m forecasting afternoon temps to rise near 60°! Clouds will begin increasing in the afternoon as a cold front moves into Arkansas. The front won’t bring any rain or snow, but it will drop temperatures.

NEW YEARS DAY: The first day of 2024 will be cold. Monday afternoon temperatures will be stuck in the 40s with a breezy north wind 10-15 mph. It will be mostly sunny all day.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: I’m watching a system for the middle of the first week of 2024. Forecast models are hinting at a rain/snow chance for Wednesday, January 3rd. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, so stay tuned!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

