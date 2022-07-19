TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will heat things up even more through the afternoon. This should send temperatures beyond the century mark, likely reaching about 101 with heat index values above 110. This heat is dangerous for all age groups. We must take this heat seriously, avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and drinking plenty of water to stay cool.

TUESDAY NIGHT: We remain mostly clear with very warm, muggy conditions. Overnight lows only slip into the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine remains dominant into Wednesday, heating temperatures even more. Highs reach about 103 with a breezy southwest wind. Heat index values will range from 108 to 118.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: By Thursday morning, a weak cool front will be approaching. But it won’t be strong enough to move beyond the Ozarks. At best, we may see a few spotty showers and storms Thursday morning. This may be enough to bring highs down to 100 Thursday. Then with more sunshine Friday and through the weekend, we heat up even more.