TUESDAY: Sunshine will stay with us through the afternoon, along with a southwest breeze between 10 and 15 mph. This should warm temperatures into the lower 80s by mid-afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect clear skies into Wednesday, too. Temperatures slip into the upper 60s Wednesday morning. Then in the afternoon, we reach the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring warm, windy and more humid air. This will spark a round of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging wind and hail will be the main risks involved with Thursday storms. For more information on this risk, click here.

By Friday, the severe risk is over. But showers will likely linger through much of the day across central and south Arkansas. Then as we head into the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with much cooler air. By Sunday morning, some spots in northern Arkansas could be dealing with patchy frost.