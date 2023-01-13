FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds gradually thin out through the afternoon and we remain dry. Temperatures climb some, but only into the upper 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: With clear skies and less wind, temperatures will drop even more efficiently. By the evening, we’re dropping into the mid and upper 30s. Then by Saturday morning, we’re dropping into the mid and upper 20s.

SATURDAY: We will see plenty more sunshine with perhaps a few high, thin clouds on Saturday. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: On Sunday, clouds increase across the area with temperatures starting out in the low and mid-30s. Then in the afternoon, we’ll reach the mid-50s.

Clouds increase even more into Sunday night, leading to some scattered showers for your Martin Luther King Day holiday. Temperatures will be milder, thanks to a strong south breeze. Highs reach the upper 60s as showers linger into the afternoon.

By Monday night, rain tapers off. But clouds linger through Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s. Then storms return on Wednesday with highs near 70. These could be on the strong to severe side in some cases. Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the most accurate weather information.