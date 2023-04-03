MONDAY: Clouds linger through Monday morning as a warm front lifts north. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some fog will be possible across southern Arkansas in the morning.

Monday afternoon will bring clearing skies and rapidly warming temperatures. Expect a breezy south wind between 10 and 15 mph. This will drive temperatures into the lower 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect warmer, more humid air on Tuesday as well. This will spark a few thunderstorms during the evening. These could be strong or severe. But the main risk for tornadoes will come later in the night as new storms fire up Wednesday morning around daybreak.

Despite this being a slightly lower risk than before. We must still remain weather aware as this is an overnight risk. For more information on this threat, click here.