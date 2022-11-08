TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Areas of dense fog will also be an issue across southern Arkansas. The fog will thin out by mid-morning. Then the clouds thin out later in the morning to around midday. By then, we’re partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: We’ll continue to clear out some through the afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid and upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with mild temperatures. Most areas only drop down to 60 by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: We’ll warm up a bit more with mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Highs reach the upper 70s to about 80. Then a push of cooler, drier air will enter the state from the northeast on Thursday, cooling temperatures down to the lower 70s for highs despite sunshine.

Clouds increase Thursday night in advance of a Friday morning cold front. This will bring a few showers to the area, though there may not be enough moisture in advance of the front to bring much rainfall with it. Either way, temperatures will be far cooler with highs near 60. Then over the weekend, we’re seeing highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.