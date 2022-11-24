TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain mild overnight, falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain will gradually exit the area, giving way to some patchy fog close to midnight.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow will start out on the cloudy side, with skies gradually clearing throughout the day. Temperatures will warm back into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be on the breezy side at times, with wind gusts up to 20 mph out of the northeast.

EXTENDED: Another chance for rain returns on Saturday as breezy winds continue. Rain will likely move in late morning, and last through the evening hours. Conditions will start to dry out on Sunday into early next week. Another system headed in our direction Tuesday will give us an additional chance for showers and storms.