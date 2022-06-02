THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Storms will taper off into the early afternoon, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm up a bit more, likely into the upper 70s to lower 80s. These numbers are just slightly cooler than average, thanks to a passing cold front.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Temperatures slip into the lower 60s and upper 50s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Expect abundant sunshine on Friday with cooler-than-average temperatures. Highs reach the lower 80s. An isolated shower will be possible, though not likely.

FRIDAY NIGHT & BEYOND: We will be mostly clear into Friday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s again. Temperatures heat up through your Saturday, though. Highs reach the mid-80s with partly sunny skies and perhaps an isolated shower or storm. Heat and humidity cranks up early next week with highs into the lower 90s.