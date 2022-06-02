THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Storms will taper off into the early afternoon, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm up a bit more, likely into the upper 70s to lower 80s. These numbers are just slightly cooler than average, thanks to a passing cold front.
THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Temperatures slip into the lower 60s and upper 50s by Friday morning.
FRIDAY: Expect abundant sunshine on Friday with cooler-than-average temperatures. Highs reach the lower 80s. An isolated shower will be possible, though not likely.
FRIDAY NIGHT & BEYOND: We will be mostly clear into Friday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s again. Temperatures heat up through your Saturday, though. Highs reach the mid-80s with partly sunny skies and perhaps an isolated shower or storm. Heat and humidity cranks up early next week with highs into the lower 90s.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.