As 2023 ended and 2024 began, we had a cold front sweep through Arkansas. So, after having a lot of 60s Sunday, we’ll only have 40s and 50s today.

North Arkansas may have clouds lingering longer than the rest of the state, but for Little Rock, Central and South Arkansas, it will be a sunny day.

The clouds will increase Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure passes to the south of the state. South Arkansas may get some isolated showers, but Little Rock, Central and North Arkansas will stay dry.

We’ll focus in like a laser to the end of the week all week long when a stronger system will make more of a direct impact on Arkansas. A cold rain will start up Friday evening and carry through Saturday. North AR will have a chance of snow. The GFS is aggressive (likely too aggressive) in the snow production. The Euro shows much less. We are five days away, and there is little long-range model agreement on this system other than there’s a big system. So, at this time, snow total forecasting can not be reliable. But we’ll watch this all week and eventually have more reliable data.