TODAY: The warming trend continues Monday. Saturday we were in the low 90s, Sunday in the mid 90s, and today we will top out in the upper 90s and low 100s. Humidity is also higher, so it will feel even hotter. That’s why heat advisories are in effect for most of Arkansas this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for a shower this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: The 20% shower and thunderstorm chance will continue overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 70s. There will be a north wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday morning will start out mostly sunny and warm. By the afternoon a low-pressure system will move into Northern Arkansas, bringing them a 60% chance for rain. Here in Central Arkansas, that afternoon rain chance is only 30%. Temperatures will rise into the

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: That system will stall over us on Wednesday, bringing a 60% chance of rain that day. Once the system moves out on Thursday, we will see less humid conditions return! Rain totals will be highest over Eastern Arkansas.

Happy Monday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.