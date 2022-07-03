TONIGHT: Clouds will break up and clear out as we head into the evening. We will have another muggy night with patchy fog possible in the morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: The 4th of July will feature much less cloud cover and rain chances. For Central Arkansas, there is a 20% chance for a quick shower in the early afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will get into the upper 90s across the state. With the sticky air, it will feel more like 105°. There is a heat advisory in effect from noon to 8 pm!

TUESDAY: The heat will continue to build Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be in the 80s with afternoon highs near 100°. A heat advisory will likely be issued again as the heat index will be over 105°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Air temperatures will continue to rise to 100° for the rest of the workweek. Fortunately, there are signs of some rain and relief from the heat by next weekend.