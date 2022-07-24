TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain warm overnight tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Monday morning.

TOMORROW: Monday will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will be making a run for the triple digits. Heat index values will be around 105°-110°. A heat advisory will be in effect for much of the state.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures are again expected to warm into the triple digits with heat index values around 105­° or greater.

EXTENDED: Isolated rain chances move into the forecast starting Wednesday as a cold front approaches our area. That front will sweep through the state throughout the day on Thursday into Friday. Rain chances will continue through the end of the work week into the weekend. Temperatures look to cool off into the upper 80s and the lower 90s by the weekend.