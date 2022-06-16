TODAY: Today will be another hot and humid day. Heat indices will be around 105 this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the central and eastern half of the state through 8 pm. Be careful when spending time outside this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain warm in the overnight hours with lows dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Friday will be very similar to Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out Friday night as a weak cold front approaches, however much of the day and the state will remain dry.

EXTENDED: That weak cold front will move through the state Saturday. This will give some areas a slightly better chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Much of the day Saturday will be dry. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday due to that weak front. However, the cool down will be short lived. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 90s starting on Monday.