TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will stay on the calmer side this evening out of the south.

SUNDAY: Tomorrow will be a very hot and humid day. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 AM and last through 8 PM. Temperatures will be warming into the upper 90s by the afternoon hours with heat indices up to 109.

MONDAY: Monday will be a similar day with temperatures warming into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will remain in the triple digits through the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: The rest of the week looks to continue on the trend of hot, humid and dry. Temperatures are expected to make it into the mid to upper 90s through the rest of the week with no current rain chances in the forecast.