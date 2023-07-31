TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another hot and humid day. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours, however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures reaching triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the state on Tuesday.

EXTENDED: More heat and humidity are on the way throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances look to remain fairly low. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s and the triple digits through the weekend.