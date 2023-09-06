After a morning round of storms in North AR dies off, a second round for the day will form in Central AR early this afternoon. Before those storms it will be very hot & humid. A Heat Advisory has been issued. The rain and storms are going to develop around 2:00 in Central AR. The best chance of rain for Central AR will be between 2:00 & 4:00. South AR will have the best chance of rain from 4:00 – 8:00.

Another push of cooler and less humid air will come in this weekend. Before that occurs, Friday will have some scattered thunderstorms. Another front will pass through next Tuesday and bring even cooler air in the middle of next week.