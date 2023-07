WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with dangerous heat. Heat Advisories remain in effect through 7 p.m. Highs reach 96 with heat index values between 98 and 108. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. A sprinkle or two is possible. Lows near 77. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 98. Heat index between 98 and 110. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.