THURSDAY MORNING: A warm front gradually moves through the area Thursday morning, bringing milder temperatures and more humidity. Many begin in the upper 60s to around 70. Then by midday, we reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will be even hotter.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Heat and humidity dominates into the afternoon, heating temperatures into the lower 90s. We’ll be mostly sunny with perhaps a few isolated showers and storms, mainly over eastern and southern Arkansas.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain warm and muggy into the night with mostly clear skies. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: More heat and humidity is on tap for Friday and the upcoming weekend. This will also come with a slightly better chance for isolated showers and storms. So while the weekend won’t necessarily be a washout, it’s best to have an indoor alternative available in case a storm develops while you’re outdoors.