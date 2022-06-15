TODAY: Heat and humidity remain in the forecast today, however heat index values will not be quite as high as the beginning of the week. Dew points will be slightly lower, keeping our heat index in the upper 90s to just about 100. It will still feel very hot and humid through the afternoon hours, but we will be below the criteria for a heat advisory. Sunny and dry weather will continue today.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Humidity will start to increase again on Thursday. Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 90s, with heat index values back around 105. A few clouds will move through on Thursday, however most of the day will be mostly sunny. There is a very slight chance for a pop up shower in the heat of the afternoon, however most areas will remain dry.

EXTENDED: The chance for a pop up shower in the heat of the afternoon will continue on Friday and Saturday, however most areas will remain dry. Hot and humid conditions look to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Next week looks to start on the hot side as well.