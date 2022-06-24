FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Expect more sunshine through the afternoon, heating temperatures well into the upper 90s. Heat index values likely get into the 100 to 105 degree range. An isolated shower will be possible, though not necessarily likely.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures slipping into the mid-70s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine will heat temperatures up even more on Saturday, likely to about 100 degrees. Heat index values will soar into the 105 to 110 degree range. A few could even exceed 110.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: More intense heat is expected Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 90s in most cases. But a few more scattered storms will be possible ahead of a cold front, which pushes through Sunday evening. By early next week, things look drier and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s.