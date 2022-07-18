MONDAY AFTERNOON: We expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies through the afternoon with continued heat. Heat advisories are in effect across much of central Arkansas until 8 p.m. Highs reach the upper 90s with heat index values between 95 and 105. An isolated shower is possible, though unlikely.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with perhaps a stray shower. Otherwise, we’re dry with temperatures slipping into the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: The heat becomes even more intense into Tuesday with sunshine and no rain. Highs reach about 101. Heat index values range from 100 to 110.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Temperatures may even get hotter Wednesday with highs around 102 and heat index values mostly above 108. This forecast repeats itself through late-week with little to no rain in sight.