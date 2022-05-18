LITTLE ROCK – Temperatures are warmer this Wednesday morning following the passing of yesterday’s warm front. Clouds have also increased across the region as a cluster of storms rolls across northern Arkansas. These will likely remain north of central Arkansas, leaving us will gradually clearing skies into midday.

As we head into the afternoon, sunshine becomes more dominant. Of course, that also means the heat will dominate. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by midday, likely topping off in the lower 90s by mid-afternoon. Heat index values likely reach the mid-90s.

This heat will continue with sunshine and no rain Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will likely be in the mid and upper 90s. This said, be sure to take care of yourself and avoid heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’re doing strenuous work outdoors. You may also consider wearing light-colored, loose-fitted clothing to avoid over-heating.

A cold front will approach Friday night into Saturday morning. This will increase the chance for some scattered storms, some of which could be on the strong side. More storms will move through the area during the day Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday, then 70s on Sunday. A few showers may linger into early next week as well with highs remaining in the 70s.