TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will dominate Tuesday afternoon, heating temperatures to the mid-90s. But with slightly less humidity, the heat index is not quite as unbearable as it was yesterday. Still, we should take care of ourselves to avoid heat-related illness. Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water to stay cool and hydrated.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies to remain overnight, dropping temperatures into the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine is on tap into Wednesday. Humidity will likely build back across the area even more. This will give us high temperatures in the upper 90s with heat index values likely between 98 and 108 degrees.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: The heat and humidity will build even more into Thursday and Friday. Highs reach the mid and upper 90s with heat index values between 100 and 110. Then Friday night, a cold front arrives. This will bring a few hit-or-miss showers Friday into Saturday. Then temperatures are a bit cooler for the weekend, mostly in the upper 80s to lower 90s.