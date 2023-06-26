MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 95. Heat index values up to 100. A few isolated storms are possible in southwest Arkansas later in the afternoon. A few could be strong. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with perhaps a few isolated showers. Otherwise mild. Lows near 70. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 94. Heat index values between 95 and 105. A few isolated morning showers, then sunny. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.