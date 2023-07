TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 95. Heat index values between 95 and 102. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy toward dawn. Lows near 75. Wind: S 8-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 96. Heat index values between 98 and 105. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.