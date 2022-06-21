TODAY: Our warming trend continues today! We went from highs in the 80s Sunday, to the mid 90s yesterday, and today will get into the upper 90s and near 100°. Before we get there, we will start this morning in the low 70s. There are no heat advisories today because the humidity won’t be too bad. It will still feel like 100-105°.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will slowly drop into the 80s and eventually the mid 70s by Wednesday morning. Clear skies and calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the hottest day of the workweek. We will add a couple of degrees to our highs from today. Many Arkansans will see triple-digit readings. There will be a 20% chance for a pop-up shower across far Northern and far Southern Arkansas.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The rest of the week will be hot and humid as well. I don’t think we will hit 100° Thursday or Friday, but it does look likely on Saturday. I am watching a potential that could bring us rain and cooler temperatures for next week!

Stay cool Arkansas! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

