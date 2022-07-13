WEDNESDAY MORNING: As a weak cool front drifts through the area, a few showers and storms may linger across the region. Otherwise, we’re mostly clear through the morning. Temperatures warm up from the 70s to upper 80s by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect showers and storms to be gone by early afternoon, giving way to abundant sunshine. Highs reach the low and mid-90s in most cases. Heat advisories remain in effect over southern Arkansas where heat index values still reach 105.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain mostly clear into the night with temperatures in the lower and mid-70s. An isolated shower will be possible in extreme southern Arkansas, though most stay dry.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Sunshine dominates into late-week, heating temperatures a bit each day. Mid and upper 90s are likely on Thursday and Friday. This remains the case into Saturday as well. But another cool front arrives Sunday, perhaps sparking more showers and storms and cooling temperatures just slightly early next week.