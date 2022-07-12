TUESDAY MORNING: There will be plenty of sunshine across the state during the morning, heating temperatures quickly. By midday, we reach the mid-90s.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat advisories remain in effect through 8 p.m. as temperatures soar into the upper 90s. Heat index values range between 100 and 107. Later in the afternoon, a few isolated showers may develop. But most will stay dry.
TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few more isolated showers or perhaps even a thunderstorm will be possible as this cool front drifts through. Temperatures slip into the mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: A few early morning showers will be possible. Then we dry out, making way for plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will still be hot, though a bit more tolerable than Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values still approach 100 in spots. Going into late-week, expect more sunshine with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 90s.
