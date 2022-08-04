TONIGHT: Plenty of rain fell over north Arkansas, but all of it missed Little Rock Thursday. Clouds kept temperatures in the 80s for the afternoon. Those clouds will continue to lessen through the evening and overnight with low in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine Friday with overall, mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be warmer because of this – in the low 90s. There is a low chance for an isolated shower or storm during the day Friday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Mostly sunny and hotter into the weekend with high temps in the low to mid 90s. A better shot for rain comes Monday & Tuesday to start next week.

