FRIDAY MORNING: We start the day with partly clear skies and perhaps a brief isolated shower. Most will be warm and dry, though. Temperatures start out in the mid-70s, warming up to nearly 90 by midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly sunny skies into the afternoon with perhaps a few more isolated stray storms. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s with heat index values reaching 95 to 105.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. No rain is anticipated. Overnight temperatures slip into the mid-70s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is on deck for Saturday, heating temperatures into the mid-90s. Heat index values will likely be in the 98 to 108 degree range. An isolated storm will be possible, though unlikely. This forecast repeats itself into Sunday. But early next week, rain chances increase just a bit. This may keep temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.