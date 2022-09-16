FRIDAY MORNING: We begin the day with mostly clear skies and milder temperatures, mostly in the lower to mid-60s. Through the morning, expect abundant sunshine to heat temperatures to the mid-80s by midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to heat things up through the afternoon, warming temperatures to the lower 90s. Humidity increases just slightly, thanks to a light southeast wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We will see a few clouds here and there overnight. But we should stay dry. Temperatures drop into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: A warm front begins lifting through the state on Saturday, importing much more humidity. We still expect plenty of sunshine, so temperatures will climb as well. Highs reach the lower 90s. Then on Sunday, we heat up to the mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. This heating trend will continue into next week, potentially leading to record-breaking heat.