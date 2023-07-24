TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will warm into the triple digits. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the day on Tuesday.

EXTENDED: Hot, dry, and sunny weather will continue throughout much of the extended forecast. A few hit-or-miss showers can not be ruled, however much of the extended forecast looks to be dry.