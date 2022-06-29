WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with clear skies and cool temperatures. With low humidity, temperatures start out in the 50s and 60s. Abundant sunshine through the morning will warm us into the mid-80s by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Humidity remains low into the afternoon. But temperatures still heat up a bit more. Temperatures likely peak around the upper 80s with a few spots perhaps reaching 90. Sunshine will dominate through the afternoon with no chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies overnight. But temperatures will be a bit milder, thanks to an incoming warm front that imports humidity. Lows slip into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Humidity continues to flow into the region Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s. Heat index values reach the mid and upper 90s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially in eastern Arkansas. These become more widespread into Friday and the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values reach the triple digits.