Central Arkansas has started in the low to mid-70s with scattered light rain showers while South Arkansas has very heavy rain. Central Arkansas will have a chance of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain after a stationary front lifts northward. Temperatures will climb to the low 80s in Little Rock and across Central Arkansas.
Rain totals will be high in South Arkansas through Wednesday. A Flood Watch is in effect for counties bordering Louisiana through 7 PM, where up to 5″ of rain is still possible.
