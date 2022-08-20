SUNDAY: A stationary front is going to set up over Arkansas starting Sunday morning. This will cause cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will become highest in the afternoon with most of the storms forming south of I-40. Overcast skies will cause temperatures to remain cool. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a southwest wind of around 5 mph. No severe weather is expected.

MONDAY: We will see another round of heavy rain Monday morning. Again, the heaviest rain will stay south of I-40, where over an inch of rain is possible. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and low 80s.

TUESDAY: Rain will continue on Tuesday in the southern third of the state. The Little Rock metro will likely stay mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. An additional inch of rain is likely for far southern parts of Arkansas. Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 80s north of I-40 and in the 70s south.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: This trend of rain in Southern Arkansas in dry conditions in the north will continue through Thursday. The stationary front will finally fade out by Friday, but the rain totals from 5 days of rain could exceed half a foot in far south Arkansas. The Little Rock metro will be on the dividing line with 1-3″ of rain possible. This forecast is very difficult because there is going to be a sharp cutoff between who gets a lot of rain and who sees almost none.

Happy Saturday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

