AFTERNOON: Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 80s. Late this afternoon another round of showers and storms will begin moving into west Arkansas.

TONIGHT: There is a high rain chance overnight across western Arkansas, the rest of us will see a low chance for a few showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Friday will start with moderate to heavy rain over the western half of the state. Clearing in the afternoon will allow temperatures to warm into the mid 80s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: The first half of the weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and summer-like temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s. After sunset, a storm system will bring heavy rain to most of Arkansas. The bulk of the precipitation will fall during the morning hours of Sunday. Sunday will be a cloudy day with shower chances all day.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram