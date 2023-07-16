TONIGHT: Other than a few clouds over southern Arkansas, tonight will be quiet with relatively cool temperatures. Low temperatures will drop near 70°. South wind around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the low 90s. Feels like temperatures will be near 100°. There is a 20% chance for pop up storms. West wind 5 mph.

TUESDAY: The heat will start building Tuesday. The heat dome that has been over Texas for the last few weeks will begin migrating toward us. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures as high as 110°. South wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The heat dome will be directly over Arkansas Wednesday and Thursday. Air temperatures will be near 100° and feels like temperatures will climb above 110° at times. The good news… Temperatures will return closer to normal by Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

