It’s a chilly morning, but temperatures will once again be well-above average today as they reach the low 60s. Little Rock’s average high temperature today is 53°. It will get to 61° today.

Temperatures will stay mild Thursday and Friday before the rain showers arrive Friday night and continue through Saturday. Saturday will be a chilly rainy day too.

Anywhere from ¼” to a whole inch of rain is possible with the Friday night/Saturday rain. The one inch totals are most likely in South AR.