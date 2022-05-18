OVERNIGHT: Temperatures remain in the 80s through 9pm – making it a warm evening if watching some baseball as the Travs are in town through the rest of the week. Partly cloudy and calm tonight with temps dropping to the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow is going to be another hot, humid and breezy afternoon with it feeling more like summer rather than late spring. Afternoon temps climb to the low 90s. The record high in Little Rock for May 19 is 95°F, so we’ll be close to tying it. Tons of sun all day with southwesterly wind at 10-15mph reinforcing the already humid air in place. Our average high temp is 81°F in Little Rock. Be sure to stay hydrated and keep as cool as possible with this high heat in place.



WHAT’S NEXT: Friday will be another hot, humid & breezy day. Rain is back late Friday night into Saturday with cooler temps this weekend.