TONIGHT: The higher heat & humidity was felt today and milder conditions prevail tonight. Low temps will stay in the low 70s as opposed to the 60s with mostly clear and calm conditions. A southerly wind at 5mph will be present through the nighttime hours.

FRIDAY: We round out the work week with another hot and humid day. High temps in the low 90s Friday afternoon with it feeling closer to 100°F. There is a low chance for a few isolated storms, limited to the daytime hours when temps reach their highest.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will stay hot and humid all weekend long into Independence Day. Afternoon temps in the low 90s with early mornings in the 70s. The days will be full of sunshine mostly, along with a few isolated storms that should diminish after sunset.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.