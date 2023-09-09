TONIGHT: Clear skies and low humidity will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s for many Arkansans! I’m forecasting Little Rock to get as cold as 64° overnight. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be just as amazing as Saturday was, just temperatures will be a few degrees cooler! It will be sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will feature some high thin clouds in the afternoon and evening, but other than that, it will be another day with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. I think a few locations in southern Arkansas and Little Rock might touch 90° for a few minutes on Monday afternoon.

TUESDAY: A weak low-pressure system will bring rain chances to most of Arkansas Tuesday. Since it doesn’t look too strong I don’t think we will see much rain, and that is why I’m keeping the rain chance at 50%. Temperatures will only rise into the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It looks like additional lows will move across the region for the rest of the work week. I have rain chances each day through Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!