TONIGHT: Temperatures were so low Wednesday morning, many spots tied record lows. Much of the state was in the 50s and 60s. While we do expect to drop tot he 60s overnight, it will be closer to 70°F in Little Rock. More clear and calm conditions.

THURSDAY: Thursday is back to being hot with high temps in the low 90s with lots of sunshine.

WHAT’S NEXT: Hotter and more humid into this weekend and for July 4th.

