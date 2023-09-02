TONIGHT: The higher humidity will make for a warm overnight. The past few nights temperatures have been cooling into the 50s and 60s, but tonight most of us will be stuck in the 70s. East wind 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be just like Saturday, except the morning will be warmer and more humid. Temperatures will warm from the low 70s Sunday morning into the low 90s in the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of a pop-up shower on Sunday afternoon.

LABOR DAY: Monday will be similar, except the chance for afternoon showers will be quite a bit higher. Low 70s in the morning, low 90s in the afternoon, and a 50% chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm. South wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: I’m forecasting temperatures to reach the low 90s again with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. South wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Afternoon shower chances decrease mid-next week. It looks like temperatures will hold steady in the upper 80s and low 90s.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

