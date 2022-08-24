TONIGHT: Clouds continue to diminish through the night with mostly clear conditions after midnight. Temps remain in the 80s through 8pm and lower to the 70s after that. It will drop to the low 70s closer to sunrise with a light northeasterly wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm & humid Thursday afternoon with high temps in the upper 80s. More clouds earlier in the day with clear later.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temps remain close to 90°F through the rest of the work week. Upper 80s this weekend with higher rain chances throughout Saturday and Sunday.

