THURSDAY MORNING: Much of central and southern Arkansas will start out mostly sunny and warm. But a few isolated to scattered showers and storms build over northern Arkansas, perhaps keeping temperatures a bit cooler today. Some could spread into central Arkansas, cooling things down a bit sooner.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Hit-or-miss showers and storms become more numerous across the state, including through central and parts of southern Arkansas. Temperatures reach the low and mid-90s before dropping into late-afternoon with rain-cooled air. Heat advisories still continue through 8 p.m. for much of the state.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Off and on showers and storms will continue into the night for much of northern Arkansas. Some of this will carry over into the morning drive on Friday, perhaps leading to flash flooding in spots. Temperatures slip into the upper 70s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Showers and storms become more widespread into Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s with some spots getting over 2 inches of rain. Most of central and southern Arkansas will receive less than an inch. More heavy rain builds into Saturday and perhaps even Sunday, keeping temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. A few storms could be strong at times.