FRIDAY AFTERNOON: A few areas of sunshine may come out at times in the afternoon. But still, scattered showers and storms are likely across the western half of the state. A few pockets of excessive rainfall will be possible. Temperatures reach the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few storms linger into the evening, some of which may put out some heavy rain and lightning. That said, a few high school football games could be rained out or delayed. That won’t be the case in most situations, though.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue into our weekend with more hit-or-miss showers and storms. Temperatures reach the mid and upper 80s again.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: Some of these will carry over into Sunday as well. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s. Overnight lows remain in the lower 70s. Going into Labor Day, rain chances appear a little less. But a few isolated storms may still be around Monday. Rain chances slack off into mid-week.