FRIDAY MORNING: More sunshine is on tap for Friday morning with no chance of rain. Temperatures reach the mid-90s by midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues through the afternoon, heating temperatures up to about 99 or perhaps 100. Heat index values reach the 95 to 105 degree range. No rain is anticipated.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night with a bit more humidity. Temperatures slip into the mid-70s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: We’re sunny and a bit hotter into Saturday. Humidity ramps up as well, making it feel more like 100 to 110. No rain is expected Saturday. But we do expect a cool front to roll in later in the day Sunday, perhaps bringing a few isolated showers and storms. Temperatures don’t ease up much, though.