FRIDAY MORNING: More sunshine is on tap for Friday morning with no chance of rain. Temperatures reach the mid-90s by midday.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues through the afternoon, heating temperatures up to about 99 or perhaps 100. Heat index values reach the 95 to 105 degree range. No rain is anticipated.
FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night with a bit more humidity. Temperatures slip into the mid-70s.
SATURDAY & BEYOND: We’re sunny and a bit hotter into Saturday. Humidity ramps up as well, making it feel more like 100 to 110. No rain is expected Saturday. But we do expect a cool front to roll in later in the day Sunday, perhaps bringing a few isolated showers and storms. Temperatures don’t ease up much, though.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.